PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 24

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 mln senior notes offering
* TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 million senior notes offering
Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama, emboldened by his use of executive powers to fight climate change at home, challenged China on Tuesday to make the same effort to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions and join a worldwide campaign to curb global warming. (nyti.ms/1wL6DVX)
* Maurice R. Greenberg, 89, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, who still holds a large stake in the insurance company, filed a lawsuit on behalf of fellow shareholders that accuses the government of shortchanging the AIG in its 2008 bailout.(nyti.ms/ZJu0Vc)
* The three largest soda companies - The Coca-Cola Co , PepsiCo Inc and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group - have pledged to cut the number of sugary drink calories that Americans consume by one-fifth in about a decade, through a combination of marketing, distribution and packaging. (nyti.ms/ZcC7cO)
* After 26 years within the Royal Bank of Scotland Group , the Citizens Financial Group, the American retail bank, is setting off on its own. The bank raised $3 billion in its initial public offering on Tuesday, valuing itself at $12.9 billion, which was below expectations. (nyti.ms/1rjpx4q)
* Tiger Global Management, the $15 billion investment firm that has invested in the likes of the Alibaba Group IPO-BABA.N and the sunglasses maker Warby Parker, has begun raising a $1.5 billion fund, just five months after raising another $1.5 billion vehicle, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1rmH0KH)
* A week after Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, the German e-commerce giant, announced plans for an I.P.O. that could value the company at up to $7.3 billion, Rocket Internet, another Berlin-based Internet company, said on Tuesday that its own public offering could value the company at up to $7.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1xbZWiQ)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
* TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 million senior notes offering
* Transaction is expected to be highly accretive to EBITDA, margin and adjusted earnings per share
* German American Bancorp Inc (gabc) reports first quarter earnings & announces cash dividend increase