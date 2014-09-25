PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As Harvard named a new management chief in its bid to
improve the returns on its huge portfolio, Yale
University reported on Wednesday that its fund had
earned a 20.2 percent return for the fiscal year, a big payoff
for a strategy that was criticized in the wake of the financial
crisis. (nyti.ms/1DxY85a)
* Top executives at General Motors Co and Ally
Financial Inc, both of which received bailouts from the
United States Treasury Department in 2009, were paid excessively
even as taxpayers lost money, according to a special inspector
general report. (nyti.ms/1vj9kNy)
* At a hearing in a Federal District Court in New Orleans,
Judge Carl J. Barbier ruled that oil giant BP Plc cannot
recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it claims to have
overpaid victims of the 2010 Gulf Coast oil spill. (nyti.ms/1wLZN2s)
* Three days of strikes by union members at five of Amazon
Inc's warehouses in Germany ended on Wednesday without
the company agreeing to wage talks or reporting any serious
disruption to scheduled deliveries. (nyti.ms/1uIaJwC)
* China plans to connect the Shanghai stock exchange to its
counterpart in Hong Kong over the next month as part of an
initiative announced by Premier Li Keqiang this year to open
China's markets to foreign investors who have been largely shut
out. (nyti.ms/1rve7fz)
* Comcast Corp accused its business partners and
rivals of "extortion," lashing out against opposition to its
proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc
. In documents submitted late Tuesday to the Federal
Communications Commission, Comcast said many of the media and
tech companies that have urged regulators to block or add
conditions to the deal were doing so out of their own business
interests. (nyti.ms/1ss04JM)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)