PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 1

* EBay Inc announced on Tuesday that PayPal would
be spun off as a separate publicly traded company, letting each
of eBay's two main businesses chart its own course while
maintaining most of their important business ties. (nyti.ms/1rKkufb)
* In a warning shot to companies shopping for tax deals
around the globe, the European Commission publicly accused
Ireland on Tuesday of giving illegal subsidies to Apple Inc
and cautioned that the country might need to collect
back taxes from the company, which outside analysts said could
reach into the billions of dollars. (nyti.ms/1ubOYHB)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday accused
two men of possessing confidential information about plans by
Pershing Square Capital Management to attack Herbalife Ltd
. (nyti.ms/1rqS1Mo)
* Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it would
pay $1.75 billion in cash for Alios BioPharma, a private
biotechnology company that is working on treatments for viral
diseases. (nyti.ms/1pptr8M)
* News Corp, the publishing company controlled by
Rupert Murdoch, agreed on Tuesday to buy Move Inc, an
operator of real estate listings websites, for $950 million in
cash, as the newspaper publisher continues to branch out into
new businesses. (nyti.ms/1qTSRuK)
* Remind, a start-up that links teachers and parents, said
on Tuesday that it had raised $40 million from existing
investors, led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and joined by
the Social+Capital Partnership and First Round Capital. (nyti.ms/1sMBJ1A)
* Consulting firm Bogdahn Group, which advises public and
private pension funds that collectively hold more than $40
billion in assets, has counseled that its clients should
withdraw their money from Pimco funds that had been managed by
Bill Gross. (nyti.ms/1uAkZug)
