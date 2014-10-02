PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories on the
* Pimco's flagship fund, once billed as the world's biggest
bond fund, is shrinking fast. In September, investors pulled
$23.5 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund, with the largest
redemptions coming on Sept. 26, the day Bill Gross stunned Wall
Street by resigning from the firm he co-founded more than 40
years ago. (nyti.ms/1rNUmjx)
* Coca-Cola Co, facing sharp shareholder criticism of
its executive pay, on Wednesday announced changes to the
compensation plan that set off the squall. (nyti.ms/10lZYXP)
* Federal and state authorities, a group that includes
prosecutors in New York, Alabama and Texas, are zeroing in on
the most powerful, and arguably the least regulated, rung of the
subprime auto loan chain, used-car dealerships, according to
people briefed on the investigations. Already, they have found
hundreds of fraudulent loans that together total millions of
dollars. (nyti.ms/1vz65mf)
* A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday upended the widely
held belief that public workers' pensions have a special status
in California that makes them impossible to cut, further
chipping away at the idea that pensions are sacrosanct in a
municipal bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/1uf22vX)
* David Neil, senior Justice Department Prosecutor said he
planned to depart the government at the end of the week, capping
an eight-year Justice Department career. (nyti.ms/1ps2MIG)
* The proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
amplified calls for Allergan Inc's board to hold off
from making an all-cash acquisition that would scuttle an
existing takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and Pershing Square Capital
Management. (nyti.ms/1oAB502)
* Bank of America Corp said on Wednesday that Brian
Moynihan, its chief executive, would assume the additional role
of chairman. (nyti.ms/1oCs5HM)
* Relational Investors, one of the most prominent activist
investors, is planning to start a new fund that will give more
day-to-day control to the firm's younger executives, a person
briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1rxuRDT)
* The German technology company Rocket Internet priced its
initial public offering at the top of its price range at 42.5
euros ($53.8) a share on Wednesday, valuing the company at 6.7
billion euros, or roughly $8.4 billion. (nyti.ms/1tj1QYh)
