PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 3

Oct 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan plan to increase efforts to stimulate their economies. Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank, said that it would begin a new round of bond purchases. (nyti.ms/1vCVQxf)

* A cyberattack this summer on JPMorgan Chase compromised the accounts of 76 million households and seven million small businesses, a tally that dwarfs previous estimates by the bank and puts the intrusion among the largest ever. (nyti.ms/1yBwVyH)

* Lawmakers are scrutinizing allegations that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York went easy on one of the most prominent banks under its watch, Goldman Sachs, despite concerns voiced by those inside the Fed that a deal Goldman was pursuing was "legal, but shady." (nyti.ms/10nLWF0)

* Facebook said on Thursday that future research on its 1.3 billion users would be subjected to greater internal scrutiny from top managers, particularly if it focused on "deeply personal topics" or specific groups of people. (nyti.ms/1rCE5yV)

* Allergan Inc's attempt to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc in an all-cash deal has stalled, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Allergan, the maker of Botox, wanted a deal for Salix for more than $10 billion without using stock, a move that would not have required shareholder approval. (nyti.ms/1rHKh6b)

* It is not all bad news at Pimco. The firm, which manages $2 trillion in assets, said on Thursday that its Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity exchange-traded fund had taken in $71 million in new investor money since the firm's co-founder, Bill Gross, resigned abruptly last week. (nyti.ms/1tm5oZG)

* General Motors is recalling almost 118,000 of its 2013-14 model vehicles because they may stall or fail to start, the company said on Thursday. The action includes almost 98,000 vehicles in the United States, Alan Adler, a GM spokesman, wrote in an email. (nyti.ms/1yBxrN0) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)