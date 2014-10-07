PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department is preparing a fresh round of
attacks on the world's biggest banks, again questioning Wall
Street's role in a broad array of financial markets. The Justice
Department has widened its focus to include a criminal
investigation into banks that set an important benchmark for
interest rate derivatives, a previously unreported development
that coincides with international regulators proposing overhauls
to the rate-setting process. (nyti.ms/1uuZHNz)
* Henry Paulson, who was Treasury secretary when the
government rescued the American International Group,
said on Monday that a bankruptcy of the insurance giant would
have been "catastrophic" for the economy, but acknowledged that
the terms of the government's bailout were "punitive." (nyti.ms/1EmVyzs)
* In the latest move, Blockchain, a Bitcoin wallet provider
and software developer, is expected to announce on Tuesday that
it has closed a roughly $30.5 million fund-raising round, led by
Lightspeed Venture Partners and Wicklow Capital. The investment,
raised from Blockchain's first round of outside financing, is
one of the biggest in the digital currency industry to date.(nyti.ms/1xYMPlx)
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp will buy Quebecor
Inc's Sun Media newspaper assets for C$301 million
($269.62 million) for the group, which includes The Toronto Sun
and The London Free Press. (nyti.ms/1nbk41b)
* Electra Private Equity said on Monday that its
shareholders had rejected a bid by activist investor Edward
Bramson for two seats on the firm's board. The rejection came
after a spirited back-and-forth between Electra, a British
private equity firm, and Sherborne Investors Management, Mr.
Bramson's New York-based investment vehicle, in the weeks ahead
of Monday's shareholder meeting. (nyti.ms/1uvugmh)
* Thrive, which has invested in popular start-ups like
Instagram and Warby Parker, plans to announce on Monday that it
has raised a new $400 million fund, its third since its founding
four years ago. Money for the new fund came from existing
investors like Princeton University and the Wellcome Trust, as
well as new mostly not-for-profit institutional investors. (nyti.ms/1rewoJ4)
* Late Monday in New York, Rio Tinto, the
British-Australian mining giant, said it had been approached by
its smaller rival Glencore Plc about a $150 billion
merger, but declined to pursue a deal. (nyti.ms/1pJWLac)
* A week after California enacted a landmark law restricting
the ways education technology companies can use the information
they collect about elementary through high school students, a
group of leading industry players is pledging to adopt similar
data protections nationwide. The 14 companies include Microsoft
Corp ; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the
educational publishing house; Amplify, a developer of digital
curriculums; and Edmodo, an online network for schools that
allows teachers to assign homework and measure students'
progress. (nyti.ms/1yIX52s)
(1 US dollar = 1.1164 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)