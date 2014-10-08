PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 8

Oct 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
Pershing Square Capital Management are planning to raise their
offer to acquire the Botox maker Allergan Inc by $15 a
share, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. (nyti.ms/10Nmby5)
* A judge in London's High Court ordered Goldman Sachs Group
Inc on Tuesday to pay some of the Libyan Investment
Authority's costs for fighting the bank's efforts to dismiss a
lawsuit that the authority filed against Goldman in January. (nyti.ms/1ncqH33)
* Coty Inc said on Tuesday that it had made a
binding offer to buy the Bourjois cosmetics brand from Chanel
for 15 million Coty shares, or about $239 million. (nyti.ms/1vRY2ji)
* The International Monetary Fund, showing heightened
concern over a slowing world economy, said on Tuesday that
cash-rich countries like Germany needed to step up large public
investments to help keep the flagging global recovery on track.
(nyti.ms/1yK5EKk)
* As Europe confronts new signs of economic trouble,
national leaders, policy makers and economists are starting to
challenge as never before the guiding principle of the
Continent's response to six years of crisis: Germany's
insistence on budget austerity as a precondition to healthy
growth. (nyti.ms/1t20SW8)
* In July, Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive of Glencore Plc
approached the London-based mining company Rio Tinto
Plc, about a merger with Glencore, both companies
acknowledged this week. Uniting Glencore and Rio Tinto, with a
combined market value of $160 billion, would create an equal to
BHP Billiton Plc, the world's largest natural resources
company. (nyti.ms/ZQEm5L)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)