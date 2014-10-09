PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9

Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and his top national security advisers began receiving periodic briefings on the huge cyberattack at JPMorgan Chase & Co and other financial institutions this summer, part of a new effort to keep security officials as updated on major cyberattacks as they are on Russian incursions into Ukraine or attacks by the Islamic State. (nyti.ms/1v2Z5jK)

* In a long-awaited move, Citigroup Inc's lending unit, OneMain Financial, is preparing for a $50 million initial public offering. The spinoff of OneMain, which makes personal loans often to consumers with damaged credit, comes five years after Citigroup first signaled that it intended to jettison the business. The bank has said OneMain no longer fits with its strategy of catering to more affluent consumers, but previous attempts to sell the business have fallen through. (nyti.ms/1tDAXhL)

* Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund that owns 2.2 percent of the technology giant EMC Corp, is calling for the $57 billion company to break itself apart. (nyti.ms/10SOz1P)

* Truecaller, a global mobile phone directory and caller identification service, which has more than 85 million users worldwide, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $60 million from the West Coast venture giants Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Sequoia Capital, as well as from Atomico, the venture fund started by Niklas Zennstrom, the co-founder of Skype. (nyti.ms/1sideYr)

* The U.S. federal government firmly pushed back on Wednesday against the notion that its 2008 bailout of the insurance giant American International Group Inc was beyond the powers of the country's central bank. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner testified that after AIG was unable to find private investors to help it avert bankruptcy in September 2008, and after a pair of Wall Street banks rejected a proposal from the Fed that they make a loan to AIG, the government had every legal authority to act. (nyti.ms/1sfVMoh) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)