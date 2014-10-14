PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steris Corp said on Monday that it had offered to
buy Synergy Health Plc, a British provider of outsourced
equipment-sterilization services, for about $1.9 billion in cash
and stock. Steris would reincorporate in Britain in what would
be the latest proposed inversion deal. (nyti.ms/1vmTm8x)
* Luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo, which aims to list in
London, has narrowed the range of its initial public offering to
140-160 pence from 140-180 pence, valuing the company up to 624
million pounds ($1 billion) at the top end of the range,
according to a person familiar with the discussions. (nyti.ms/Zpjem0)
* Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc is
accelerating its expansion in the Americas. The bank said on
Monday it had hired 13 managing directors and two executive
directors for investment banking roles. (nyti.ms/1tpWoc7)
* The aircraft leasing unit of General Electric Co
announced on Monday that it would buy the Milestone Aviation
Group, which leases helicopters, for $1.78 billion. (nyti.ms/1qm3nMc)
* A fund led by the activist investor William Ackman
stumbled badly in its trading debut in Amsterdam on Monday. The
offering price was $25 a share, valuing the fund, Pershing
Square Holdings, at $6.2 billion. But the stock took a
12 percent skid in its first day on the Euronext Amsterdam
bourse, closing at $22. (nyti.ms/1v3fpj2)
* French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad SA said
on Monday it was ending its efforts to take over T-Mobile US Inc
, despite having increased the size of the stake it was
willing to acquire and the price it was willing to pay. (nyti.ms/ZBOD59)
* J.C. Penney Co Inc on Monday named a Home Depot
Inc executive, Marvin Ellison, as president and as its
next chief executive, tapping a seasoned retail hand as it
struggles to assure investors that a nascent turnaround after
two years of heavy losses will be lasting. (nyti.ms/1sAf3iY)
(1 US dollar = 0.6221 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)