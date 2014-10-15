PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Drugmaker AbbVie Inc disclosed on Tuesday that
its board plans to reconsider recommending that shareholders
vote in favor of its $54 billion takeover of its Irish-based,
London-listed counterpart Shire. AbbVie directors will
meet on Oct. 20 to decide whether to change its mind about the
deal, which would let their company reincorporate in Britain to
take advantage of a lower tax rate. (nyti.ms/1o9Ov8M)
* The housing bust ended several years ago, but the big
mortgage banks are still acting as if the home loan business
were fraught with peril. Their caution has restricted the
availability of home loans, preventing many seemingly
creditworthy people from obtaining mortgages. And on Tuesday,
executives from Wells Fargo & Co, the nation's biggest
mortgage bank, said that important changes had to be made before
they might consider increasing the flow of credit. (nyti.ms/1u34qlu)
* U.S-based footwear maker Converse says some of the core
elements of its widely recognizable Chuck Taylor sneakers -
black stripes and a rubber toe topper - are being co-opted by
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Kmart, Skechers USA Inc
and others. And it is taking them to court, accusing 31
companies of trademark infringement in 22 separate lawsuits
filed Tuesday in United States District Court in Brooklyn. (nyti.ms/1qqKjwq)
* A senior currency trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co in
London has left the bank after he was placed on paid leave last
year amid regulatory inquiries into potential manipulation of
the foreign exchange market by currency traders. (nyti.ms/1u36Pg4)
* Geberit AG of Switzerland said on Tuesday that
it had offered to acquire the Sanitec Corp, a Finnish
maker of toilets and bathroom ceramics, for about $1.35 billion
in cash. (nyti.ms/1sPJ7rm)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)