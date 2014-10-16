PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 16

Oct 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration may have killed the biggest corporate takeover of the year. AbbVie Inc, the Illinois-based drugmaker that had agreed to pay $54 billion for the Irish pharmaceutical company Shire Plc, now has cold feet. AbbVie's abrupt reconsideration of the deal sent Shire's stock price plummeting on Wednesday and provided the clearest evidence yet that the Treasury Department had succeeded in cracking down on corporate inversions. (nyti.ms/1sUEqww)

* The first two drugs that can slow the progression of a fatal lung disease won approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, a decision that could open a new era for patients but also a new chapter in the controversy over high drug prices. Roche Holding AG's drugs Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev, are meant to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs that affects roughly 100,000 Americans and kills many of them in three to five years. (nyti.ms/ZFNaL9)

* Waves of nervous selling buffeted the stock market in the United States on Wednesday, after a steep sell-off in Europe. At one point, the Dow Jones industrial average had plunged 460 points, or 2.8 percent, though it later swung higher to close down 1.1 percent, or 173.45 points. The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index fell 0.8 percent, or 15.21 points. Since their peak a month ago, American stocks have lost over $2 trillion in value, losses that may ripple through the wider economy. (nyti.ms/1yG2bvz)

* During an event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Thursday, Apple Inc is set to unveil new iPads that are expected to include fingerprint sensors for each model. A major revision of the full-size tablet, the iPad Air, is also expected. (nyti.ms/1sW3Yu9)

* JPMorgan & Chase corporate race website, which is managed by an outside vendor, has been conspicuously inaccessible since early August, with visitors to the site seeing only a lonely list of coming races. The link between the breach on that website and the broader attack, which the bank said did not compromise any financial information, has not been previously reported. (nyti.ms/1rwp6R8)

* SolarCity Corp, installer of rooftop solar systems, began selling bonds online to ordinary investors on Wednesday, joining a handful of companies that are using crowdfunding to finance solar development. The company will issue up to $200 million in the bonds, whose maturities range from one to seven years and carry interest rates of 2 percent to 4 percent. (nyti.ms/1sKZEwr)