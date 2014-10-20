PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 20

WRAPUP 2-U.S. business spending likely gained momentum in first quarter
* Weekly jobless claims rise 14,000; 4-week average falls 500
Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo is betting that Tumblr's alliances with popular television shows like "The Voice" will help drive its growth. Still, 16 months after Yahoo Inc paid $1.1 billion for Tumblr, the company's investors are questioning the success of the acquisition. Independent online research firm eMarketer says that while Tumblr's growth rate is faster than that of competitors such as Pinterest or Instagram, its audience remains the smallest. (nyti.ms/1psBeTQ)
* On Sunday afternoon, IBM Corp issued a statement saying it would make an announcement on Monday. IBM did not provide any further details but analysts say the most likely possibility is that IBM's long-running negotiations to shed its computer chip manufacturing operations have resulted in a deal. (nyti.ms/1rVokgL)
* The Washington Post continued its expansion over the weekend by adding a national edition. Local newspapers across the nation can now deliver with their Sunday papers a 24-page color tabloid edition of the Washington Post. Stephen P. Hills, president and general manager of the Post, said by email that local newspapers would sell the weekly edition "as an add-on to their subscriptions" and that it would include local advertising. (nyti.ms/1psCDd1)
* The Federal Reserve still plans to wrap up its bond-buying campaign at the end of October and remains likely to raise interest rates in mid-2015, although it now seems less likely to act sooner, analysts say. (nyti.ms/1wYTLuQ) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
* Weekly jobless claims rise 14,000; 4-week average falls 500
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 Facebook Inc acknowledged on Thursday that it has become a battleground for governments seeking to manipulate public opinion in other countries and outlined new measures it is taking to combat what it calls “information operations” that go well beyond the phenomenon known as fake news.
April 27 Celgene Corp on Thursday reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue with Otezla sales well short of Wall Street estimates, but the U.S. biotechnology company promised the psoriasis drug was poised to rebound.