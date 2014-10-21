PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A slowing in the pace of growth, partly by design, has
made assessing the Chinese economy and predicting its prospects
difficult. Chinese inflation is at its weakest levels in nearly
five years and foreign investment is contracting. The overall
economy, though, continues to chug along at a steady pace. (nyti.ms/1t6Yzzn)
* More than 14 million vehicles by 11 automakers that
contain defective air bags made by Japan's Takata Corp
have been recalled. At the heart of the defect is a faulty
propellant that is intended to burn quickly and produce gas to
inflate the air bag but instead is too strong and can rupture
its container, shooting metal parts into the cabin. (nyti.ms/1oov2Ba)
* Trinity Industries Inc, the highway guardrail
maker accused of selling systems that can malfunction during
crashes and slice through cars, was found by a Texas jury on
Monday to have defrauded the federal government and as a result
may need to pay $525 million in damages. (nyti.ms/1sJ31mo)
* Wall Street's main regulator on Monday stepped up his
campaign to improve the ethical culture of large banks. William
C. Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,
told bankers assembled at the New York Fed that continued
ethical lapses would be a sign that their institutions were too
big to manage - and that they might need to be reduced in size.
(nyti.ms/1CObSpr)
* Apple Inc's biggest cash cow, the iPhone, is
gaining weight. Sales of iPhones, including the new, big-screen
iPhone 6 models released last month, helped carry Apple to a
record-breaking quarter and offset slowing sales of one of
Apple's other major products, the iPad, the company announced
Monday. (nyti.ms/121vlYz)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)