PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 22

* Lawmakers in several states have voted to increase the fees or the interest rates that lenders can charge on personal loans used by millions of poor or financially struggling borrowers. The overhaul of the state lending laws comes after a lobbying push by the consumer loan industry and a wave of campaign donations to state lawmakers. (nyti.ms/1wnleXb)

* This summer's huge cyberattack on JPMorgan Chase & Co and a dozen other financial institutions is accelerating efforts by federal and state authorities to push banks and brokerage firms to close some gaping holes in their defenses. Top officials at the Treasury Department are discussing the need to bolster fortifications around a critical area of cybersecurity: outside vendors. (nyti.ms/1w5Y231)

* A day after federal safety regulators warned owners of recalled vehicles with defective air bags to "act immediately", consumers on Tuesday were left grasping for answers. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration site that allows drivers to look up a car by vehicle identification number was not responding. Owners who tried to get their cars fixed were turned away because the parts, made by the Japanese supplier Takata Corp, were simply not available. (nyti.ms/1FAmZqi)

* Yahoo Inc reported strong third-quarter financial performance on Tuesday, breaking a pattern of revenue declines and posting profits from its core operations that far exceeded Wall Street's expectations. (nyti.ms/1nyBGnD)

* Major manufacturers of personal protective equipment say they have experienced a significant spike in demand for their products, as hospitals across U.S. brace for potential new cases of Ebola, which has already killed more than 4,500 people. (nyti.ms/1tK81ed)