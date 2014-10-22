PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 22

Oct 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lawmakers in several states have voted to increase the
fees or the interest rates that lenders can charge on personal
loans used by millions of poor or financially struggling
borrowers. The overhaul of the state lending laws comes after a
lobbying push by the consumer loan industry and a wave of
campaign donations to state lawmakers. (nyti.ms/1wnleXb)
* This summer's huge cyberattack on JPMorgan Chase & Co
and a dozen other financial institutions is accelerating
efforts by federal and state authorities to push banks and
brokerage firms to close some gaping holes in their defenses.
Top officials at the Treasury Department are discussing the need
to bolster fortifications around a critical area of
cybersecurity: outside vendors. (nyti.ms/1w5Y231)
* A day after federal safety regulators warned owners of
recalled vehicles with defective air bags to "act immediately",
consumers on Tuesday were left grasping for answers. A National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration site that allows drivers
to look up a car by vehicle identification number was not
responding. Owners who tried to get their cars fixed were turned
away because the parts, made by the Japanese supplier Takata
Corp, were simply not available. (nyti.ms/1FAmZqi)
* Yahoo Inc reported strong third-quarter financial
performance on Tuesday, breaking a pattern of revenue declines
and posting profits from its core operations that far exceeded
Wall Street's expectations. (nyti.ms/1nyBGnD)
* Major manufacturers of personal protective equipment say
they have experienced a significant spike in demand for their
products, as hospitals across U.S. brace for potential new cases
of Ebola, which has already killed more than 4,500 people. (nyti.ms/1tK81ed)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)