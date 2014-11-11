PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China unveiled a series of measures on Monday aimed at
strengthening financial ties with neighboring nations - and
potentially weakening Asia's ties to the United States. (nyti.ms/1swRMuW)
* In his most direct effort yet to influence the debate
about the internet's future, U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Monday that a free and open Internet was as critical to
Americans' lives as electricity and telephone service and should
be regulated like those utilities to protect consumers. (nyti.ms/11dcBoF)
* As authorities in the United States and Britain ready
actions this week against giant banks suspected of manipulating
the foreign currency market, both the number of government
agencies involved and the cost of settling the cases continues
to grow. The banks learned on Monday that the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission in Washington was planning to announce its
own settlements in the case, according to people briefed on the
matter. (nyti.ms/1sxMGPe)
* Juniper Networks Inc said on Monday afternoon
that chief executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned following a
review by the company's board into his handling of negotiations
with an unnamed customer, as well as his general leadership. He
was replaced by Rami Rahim, a 17-year veteran of the networking
services provider. (nyti.ms/11dd5LB)
* In a securities filing on Monday, GoPro Inc
disclosed that it and some of its early investors planned to
sell stock in a so-called follow-on offering. The company itself
will raise about $100 million, while other investors will sell
an as-yet-undisclosed amount of shares. (nyti.ms/11ddaPr)
* The conglomerate SHV Holdings of the
Netherlands said Monday that it had sweetened its offer for
Nutreco, the Dutch supplier of animal food, to 2.98
billion euros or about $3.71 billion, in cash. (nyti.ms/1uYoYlF)
