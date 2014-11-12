PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China and the United States made common cause against the
threat of climate change, staking out an ambitious joint plan to
curb carbon emissions as a way to spur nations around the world
to make their own cuts in greenhouse gases. (nyti.ms/1szHjhp)
* Russia agreed on Tuesday to build two new nuclear power
reactors in Iran, with a possibility of six more after that, in
a deal that greatly expands nuclear cooperation between the two
countries. The United States was initially critical of the
Russian policy of providing civilian reactors to Iran, but later
withdrew its objections. (nyti.ms/1B63BBB)
* China's largest Internet merchants Alibaba Group Holding
Limited, JD.com Inc and others are working to
improve logistics in the country. The country's delivery
problems were highlighted on Singles Day. The Chinese e-commerce
market is already bigger than that of the United States, but it
struggles with delivery because of decades of underinvestment in
inland logistics infrastructure and inefficient local
regulation. (nyti.ms/1sAc6M6)
* On the eve of a multibillion-dollar settlement with six
giant banks suspected of manipulating the foreign currency
market, regulators in Washington and Britain have encountered a
last-second complication that one of the banks may drop out of
the deal. Barclays Plc has yet to commit to settling,
even as the window of opportunity closes. (nyti.ms/11g7TXh)
* Noel Cryan, a former employee of Tullett Prebon Group
Holdings PLC appeared in a London court on Tuesday in
a criminal inquiry into the manipulation of the London Interbank
Offered Rate. He was ordered by the court to surrender his
passport and was released on bail. (nyti.ms/1xghJ8U)
* While Detroit's court-approved plan to exit bankruptcy has
been praised as a fresh start for the city, its pension system
relies on some of the same problems that plunged the city into
crisis in the first place. The state of Michigan, the Detroit
Institute of Arts and even the city's water and sewer system
have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to bolster the
municipal pension system. (nyti.ms/14bflnY)
* Yahoo Inc is buying BrightRoll, a platform for
selling and delivering video advertising, for $640 million in
cash. After the Tumblr Inc acquisition, it is the second biggest
deal by Yahoo under Marissa Mayer's leadership.(nyti.ms/1szR9zK)
* Edward Lampert's efforts to save Sears Holdings Corp
have left it reeling, so he is employing a method he is
familiar with, breaking it up and monetizing it. The company
said that it might engage in a bit of financial engineering by
selling 200 to 300 stores to a real estate investment trust. (nyti.ms/1tF0Ltx)
* Activist investor William Ackman's firm Pershing Square
Capital Management LP said it has acquired 8.5 percent of animal
health company Zoetis Inc. Pershing Square added it
would talk to Sachem Head Capital Management, an activist hedge
fund led by a protégé of Ackman, about Sachem's 1.6 percent
stake in Zoetis. (nyti.ms/1szWuqU)
* Andrea Bonomi, the Italian businessman battling a
Chinese-French bid for Club Méditerranée, on Tuesday announced
another sweetened offer for the resort company, this time with
backing from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Company. (nyti.ms/1EzvYX6)
* UniCredit SpA said its net profit more than
tripled in the third quarter as the Italian bank booked lower
losses related to doubtful loans. UniCredit, Italy's largest
lender, said it had also benefited from a recovery in demand for
loans within Italy; profit from its subsidiaries in Poland and
other East European countries; and better earnings at the
investment banking unit. (nyti.ms/1v1QGOr)
* President Obama argued for rules to protect an open
Internet to be strong, just not too strong. Under the guidelines
suggested by Obama, broadband internet service would be treated
as a utility by the Federal Communications Commission, similar
to a traditional phone service. (nyti.ms/1qDk3iT)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc issued an "urgent agenda" memo
to managers, pushing them to improve performance on fresh items,
reflecting customer complaints about food quality. The memo told
Wal-Mart marketing managers to maximize the chance of selling
aging meat and baked goods before their expiration dates. (nyti.ms/1v1YwHO)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)