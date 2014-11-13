PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hasbro Inc is in advanced talks to buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc in a mix of cash and stock deal to form an unusual union of toy maker and animation studio, people familiar with the matter said. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the chief executive of DreamWorks Animation is seeking more than $30 a share, a significant premium over his company's current stock price. (nyti.ms/1xj4Vyr)

* Tens of thousands of Americans who went through bankruptcy are still haunted by debts long after federal judges have extinguished the bills in court. Lawyers are investigating JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Synchrony Financial suspecting the banks of violating federal bankruptcy law. (nyti.ms/1EDLOQJ)

* United States President Barack Obama will arrive at an international economic meeting in Australia this weekend hoping to press European and Asian leaders to get their economies moving again. United States Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and Obama will arrive at the G-20 meeting in Brisbane pressing nations to raise their spending and monetary levers while struggling to secure their own economic policies. (nyti.ms/1uosUKn)

* Even before President Obama issued his forceful call this week for "the strongest possible rules" to protect an open Internet, Tom Wheeler, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, was in a tight spot. Wheeler tries to thread the needle of politics and public policy to safeguard the openness of the Internet, he must also face members of Congress and a technology industry wary of regulations stifling expansion of the Internet. (nyti.ms/1xzFMy4)

* The emissions targets announced by United States President Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping of China are expected to be at the heart of a 2015 international climate treaty. Nearly two decades ago, the climate change treaty failed to stop the rise of planet-warming carbon pollution because of a standoff between China and the United States, which never signed the deal. (nyti.ms/1GR29n3)

* Churchill Downs Inc, which owns the Kentucky Derby horse race, said it would pay up to $885 million to buy Big Fish Games, a Seattle-based publisher of mobile games founded 12 years ago. Churchill Downs may be the most unconventional suitor yet. (nyti.ms/1uedkBa)

* YouTube unveiled YouTube Music Key, a upgrade of its music offerings that will include higher-quality audio for most songs and give users the option of paying $8 a month for extra features, chief among them removing YouTube's ads. As YouTube pushes into paid content, other online music outlets are being forced to defend or change their business models to better compensate artists. (nyti.ms/1uoB1Xa)

* The Obama administration said it would nominate Antonio Weiss, the global head of investment banking at Lazard, as the Treasury Department's top official for domestic finance matters. If approved by the Senate, he would oversee the Treasury Department's work on fiscal policy and operations. (nyti.ms/1xuOr3P)

* Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Europe's oldest bank reported a loss of 797 million euros, or $991 million, in the third quarter after it increased the amount of money set aside to cover problem loans. Last week, the bank's board approved a plan to sell new shares to raise as much as 2.5 billion euros to satisfy European Central Bank demands and to repay a government bailout. (nyti.ms/1qEOULR)

* An inquiry found that no one at the Bank of England was involved in unlawful behavior related to the foreign exchange market, but a top official was fired after he failed to follow internal policies. (nyti.ms/1BdsADf)

* Mathew Martoma, a portfolio manager for Steven Cohen's former hedge fund, was denied his request to delay the start of his nine-year prison sentence. It is now up to the trial judge to set a new date for Martoma to begin serving his sentence. (nyti.ms/1xPBr8a)

* The Mexican government made a United States securities filing for an issue of bonds that would include new, improved collective action clauses specifically written to keep holdout investors like Paul Singer at bay. (nyti.ms/1zlqHzH)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has added 78 executives to its ranks of partners. The addition brings the total number of Goldman partners to 467. (nyti.ms/1u3TFCe) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhasin Bangalore)