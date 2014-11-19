PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a significant shift, federal safety regulators on
Tuesday called on automakers to conduct a nationwide recall of
vehicles that contain driver's-side airbags made by the Japanese
supplier Takata Corp. The nationwide move, urged by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, would expand a
recall that has been mostly limited to two states and two
territories associated with high humidity. (nyti.ms/1EYwbBy)
* New York State's chief banking regulator on Tuesday
announced a $315 million settlement with the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, accusing the bank of
"misleading regulators" about its business with Iran and other
countries blacklisted by the United States. (nyti.ms/1xmMDuW)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has dismissed a currency
trader because of his ties to an inquiry into potential
manipulation of benchmark currency rates, a person briefed on
the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xU0F7l)
* Three months after formally putting itself up for sale,
PetSmart Inc appears to have drawn takeover interest
from at least two private equity firms. KKR & Co LP and
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, two prominent private equity shops,
are preparing a joint bid for the retailer by early next month,
a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1t3BTwt)
* Phone scams involving reloadable prepaid debit card
products like the popular MoneyPak card will be the subject of a
Senate committee hearing on Wednesday. Executives from three
prepaid card companies are expected to testify before the Senate
Special Committee on Aging, along with a representative for a
trade association that represents retail chains that sell the
cards. (nyti.ms/1p0PEQ0)
