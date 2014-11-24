PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 24

Nov 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The cost of providing electricity from wind and solar power plants has plummeted over the last five years in the United States, so much so that in some markets renewable generation is now cheaper than coal or natural gas. (nyti.ms/1vDI1By)

* In an effort to increase holiday sales, which have fallen for the last two seasons, Barnes & Noble Inc is hoping to lure customers into stores this Black Friday with something book lovers cannot download: signed copies.(nyti.ms/1vgph9O)

* "The Business of Being Born," the 2008 film by former talk show host Ricki Lake questioning the American medical system's approach to childbirth and presenting the benefits of home birth, will be rereleased digitally in late January, becoming available globally for the first time. (nyti.ms/1qXSqqw)

* Paul Taubman, Morgan Stanley's former global head of mergers and acquisitions and global head of investment banking, most recently hired Don Cornwell, a managing director who specializes in sports team deals, according to a person briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1y3Ke7x)

* Mathew Martoma has started his nine-year prison term for insider trading at a "low security" federal prison in Miami at a time that most of the former hedge fund traders and analysts also convicted in the federal government's long-running investigation have paid their debt to society. (nyti.ms/1xCLTlz)

* Aviva Plc announced that it was in advanced talks to acquire the Friends Life Group Ltd for 5.6 billion pounds, or $8.8 billion, in stock, a deal that would create an insurance, savings and asset-management giant in Britain. (nyti.ms/1uR1yNs)

* Bain Capital raised a fresh fund for private equity buyouts in Europe. The private equity firm attracted the equivalent of $4.3 billion from investors for the fund, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1yK4wSY)

* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said it overstated its capital ratio in a recent European-wide stress test to examine its ability to survive a potential financial crisis or severe economic downturn. The bank said it did not properly recognize certain tax credits on theoretical losses. (nyti.ms/1rgBi9V)

* The Federal Reserve is preparing to unveil new restrictions aimed at making it harder for Wall Street banks to make big bets in the commodities markets, according to Fed governor Daniel Tarullo. (nyti.ms/1xbsNz5)

* Dow Chemical said it had reached a settlement with Loeb's firm, Third Point LLC, agreeing to add four new independent directors to its board. (nyti.ms/1pdMkky)

* Streaming television start-up Aereo said it had filed for bankruptcy protection. Chet Kanojia, the company's chief executive, said in a blog post that Aereo's legal and regulatory challenges ultimately proved too difficult to overcome. (nyti.ms/11PqSZa)

* Brazil's JBS Foods, the world's largest meatpacker and owner of Pilgrim's Pride in the United States, has agreed to pay A$1.45 billion, or $1.25 billion, to buy Primo Smallgoods, the largest ham, bacon, and sausage producer in Australia and New Zealand. (nyti.ms/1zhMyXW)

* The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings Plc is facing more potential trouble over wealthy clients and their taxes. The bank confirmed that the unit, HSBC Private Bank (Suisse), had been placed under formal investigation by French magistrates examining whether the bank assisted wealthy clients to avoid French tax reporting requirements from 2006 to 2007. (nyti.ms/1vgYFoY) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)