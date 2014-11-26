PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 26

Nov 26 The following are the top stories on the
* The Obama administration is expected to release a
contentious and long-delayed environmental regulation to curb
emissions of ozone, a smog-causing pollutant linked to asthma,
heart disease and premature death. The regulation, which would
aim at smog from power plants and factories across the country
would be the latest in a series of Environmental Protection
Agency controls on air pollution.(nyti.ms/1yUKllr)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission accused HSBC Bank
Plc's Swiss unit of failing to register with the SEC before
providing advice to American clients, an omission that allowed
it to avoid scrutiny in Washington. The SEC extracted a $12.5
million penalty from the HSBC unit. (nyti.ms/1tstvFP)
* In a surprising move, hedge fund manager Philip Falcone is
stepping down as the chief executive and chairman of the
Harbinger Group. In leaving the Harbinger Group, he will
receive a lump-sum payment of $20.5 million and $19.8 million in
bonus money. (nyti.ms/1yal9b5)
* The Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV
said it would cut 1,700 jobs in the Netherlands and invest 200
million euros, or about $248 million, to expand its digital
services. (nyti.ms/1plpyYh)
* Less than three months after succeeding her father as
executive chairwoman of Banco Santander following his
death in September, Ana Botín replaced the Spanish lender's
chief executive and reshaped the bank's board in a significant
shake-up. Santander also will add three new members to its
board, replacing Ana Botín's father, Emilio Botín and two board
members who had each served for more than a decade. (nyti.ms/1xZAGx2)
* Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire the Advanced
Computer Software Group, a British health care and
business software maker, for 725 million pounds, or about $1.14
billion. (nyti.ms/1ybeu1v)
* Steinhoff International Holdings of South Africa
said it agreed to acquire a majority stake in the investment
holding company Pepkor for 62.8 billion rand, or about $5.7
billion, in shares and cash. (nyti.ms/1FmLXIp)
* At its meeting on Thursday in Vienna, the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was under pressure to at
least announce modest cuts in an effort to shore up the markets.
But any cuts would be modest and would probably do little to
prop up oil prices, assuming the countries even stick to an
agreement.(nyti.ms/1xCMiRe)
