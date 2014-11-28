PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 28

Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Oil cartel OPEC decided not to cut petroleum production, despite the plunge in prices in recent months that has indicated the diminishing clout of the organization. The price of Brent crude oil fell an additional $4 to a four-year low of about $73. American crude dropped below $70, an even more significant threshold. (nyti.ms/1vqEkwq)

* Europe's resentment of the American technology giant Google Inc reached a new noise level as the European Parliament passed a nonbinding vote to break up the company. European fears of American technology giants have been stoked in the last 18 months by the revelations of Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, about American intelligence agencies' spying activities and perceived easy access to the world's tech infrastructure. (nyti.ms/120xXWO)

* A London high court judge has ordered Chris Hohn, founder of one of Britain's largest and most successful hedge funds, to pay his former wife $531 million to settle their messy public divorce, according to statements made in court. The figure demonstrates the immense wealth Hohn has accumulated at the helm of the Children's Investment Fund, known as TCI. (nyti.ms/1rB9PQy)

* Cheyne Capital, a $6 billion hedge fund based in London, plans to buy property it will then rent to organizations that deliver services like affordable housing, aid for the elderly or care through the National Health Service. (nyti.ms/1zBFfuq)

* Argentina's tax agency accused HSBC Bank PLC of helping more than 4,000 Argentines evade taxes by placing their money in secret Swiss accounts. The head of the country's tax agency said Argentine citizens had evaded about $3 billion in taxes. (nyti.ms/120UX8i)

* U.S. Bank, a division of U.S. Bancorp, is being accused of failing to engage with borrowers who missed payments. The legal action could mean fresh problems for other big mortgage banks, as well. (nyti.ms/1yiVs8p)

* Japan will follow the United States in forcing automakers to recall all vehicles containing potentially dangerous driver's-side airbags made by Takata Corp. An order from the Transportation Ministry on the airbags would lead to the recall of an additional 200,000 vehicles in Japan. (nyti.ms/1zZHY1E)

