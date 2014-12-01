PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 1

Dec 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Vox Media, a publisher with a fast-growing portfolio of
online lifestyle and news brands, will announce on Monday that
it has just closed a $46.5 million round of financing from
investment firm General Atlantic, the New York Times reported,
citing a person with knowledge of the deal. (nyti.ms/1rJ3kAP)
* Three years after his death, Steve Jobs is very much a
presence in courtrooms across the country. And that's not
necessarily good news for Apple Inc. In December, the
company is set to go to trial in the third major antitrust
lawsuit it has faced since Jobs died. His emails will play an
important role in the case, as they did in the last two. But
lawyers will probably have to work hard to give his statements a
positive spin. (nyti.ms/15M2SaY)
* Sales, both in stores and online, from Thanksgiving
through the weekend were estimated to have dropped 11 percent,
to $50.9 billion, from $57.4 billion last year, according to
preliminary survey results released Sunday by the National
Retail Federation. Sales fell despite many stores opening
earlier than ever on Thanksgiving Day. The web failed to attract
more shoppers or spending over the four-day holiday weekend than
it did last year. (nyti.ms/1tCvJTm)
* Deadly coal mining disasters are nothing new to West
Virginia, but a 2010 explosion is different in one important
respect: A Chief Executive, Donald L. Blankenship, is being
charged over the 29 lives lost. Legal experts call the case
against Blankenship, a figure both feared and renowned for his
power in West Virginia, a turning point after a century in which
the power of coal barons over politicians, courts and the
economy protected them. (nyti.ms/1ya9jQM)
* Peggy Young used to drive for United Parcel Service
, delivering envelopes and small packages. Then she got
pregnant, and her doctor recommended that she avoid lifting
anything heavy. The company responded by placing her on unpaid
leave. She sued under the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act,
and the Supreme Court will hear her case on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1FH5ZvD)
* Media enterprises have not figured on the list of
billion-dollar deals backed by the Hong Kong-based investor Jho
Low in recent years, but his family's charitable foundation is
putting up $25 million to save an ailing United Nations-owned
news service that is in the business, he says, of saving lives.
(nyti.ms/1vZ66Du)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)