* Vox Media, a publisher with a fast-growing portfolio of online lifestyle and news brands, will announce on Monday that it has just closed a $46.5 million round of financing from investment firm General Atlantic, the New York Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the deal. (nyti.ms/1rJ3kAP)

* Three years after his death, Steve Jobs is very much a presence in courtrooms across the country. And that's not necessarily good news for Apple Inc. In December, the company is set to go to trial in the third major antitrust lawsuit it has faced since Jobs died. His emails will play an important role in the case, as they did in the last two. But lawyers will probably have to work hard to give his statements a positive spin. (nyti.ms/15M2SaY)

* Sales, both in stores and online, from Thanksgiving through the weekend were estimated to have dropped 11 percent, to $50.9 billion, from $57.4 billion last year, according to preliminary survey results released Sunday by the National Retail Federation. Sales fell despite many stores opening earlier than ever on Thanksgiving Day. The web failed to attract more shoppers or spending over the four-day holiday weekend than it did last year. (nyti.ms/1tCvJTm)

* Deadly coal mining disasters are nothing new to West Virginia, but a 2010 explosion is different in one important respect: A Chief Executive, Donald L. Blankenship, is being charged over the 29 lives lost. Legal experts call the case against Blankenship, a figure both feared and renowned for his power in West Virginia, a turning point after a century in which the power of coal barons over politicians, courts and the economy protected them. (nyti.ms/1ya9jQM)

* Peggy Young used to drive for United Parcel Service , delivering envelopes and small packages. Then she got pregnant, and her doctor recommended that she avoid lifting anything heavy. The company responded by placing her on unpaid leave. She sued under the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act, and the Supreme Court will hear her case on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1FH5ZvD)

* Media enterprises have not figured on the list of billion-dollar deals backed by the Hong Kong-based investor Jho Low in recent years, but his family's charitable foundation is putting up $25 million to save an ailing United Nations-owned news service that is in the business, he says, of saving lives. (nyti.ms/1vZ66Du)

