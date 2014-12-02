PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the
* Flaws in manufacturing, insufficient testing and a poor
understanding of an innovative battery all contributed to the
grounding of Boeing Co's 787 fleet last year after a fire
in a jet at Boston's airport and another incident in Japan,
according to a report released Monday by regulators. (nyti.ms/11MbMmq)
* In the new topsy-turvy law school world, students are
increasingly in control as nearly all of the 204 accredited law
schools battle for the students with the best academic
credentials. Gone are the days when legal educators bestowed
admittance and college graduates gratefully accepted, certain
that they were on the path to a highly paid, respectable career.
(nyti.ms/12j5Baq)
* A report released Monday morning by FireEye Inc,
a Silicon Valley security company, shed light on a new breed of
criminals intent on using their hacking skills to gain a market
edge in the pharmaceutical industry, where news of clinical
trials, regulatory decisions or safety or legal issues can
significantly affect a company's stock price. (nyti.ms/1txL7kG)
* President Vladimir Putin of Russia said South Stream, a
major project to deliver natural gas to Europe, would be
redirected through Turkey after pressure from the European
Union. (nyti.ms/1tGlI7s)
* Lending Club shot to prominence nearly eight years ago by
helping borrowers and lenders avoid big banks and find each
other directly through the Internet. Now, the lending platform
is hoping that Wall Street investors will flock to buy into its
forthcoming initial public offering. (nyti.ms/1vDScVv)
* As the Supreme Court on Monday tried to puzzle out what
threats may be prosecuted as crimes, Chief Justice John Roberts
Jr. cited an unlikely source: the rapper Eminem. Treading
gingerly, the chief justice quoted vivid lyrics from " '97
Bonnie and Clyde," in which Eminem seems to threaten to drown
his wife. (nyti.ms/1tGmcum)
* Microsoft Corp said it had acquired Acompli, a
young start-up that makes an email application for iOS and
Android mobile devices. Microsoft is paying around $200 million
for the company, according to someone briefed on the deal, who
asked for anonymity because terms of the agreement were private.
(nyti.ms/12kmXmp)
