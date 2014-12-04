PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 4

Dec 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Even as Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp continued to resist demands that it expand the recall of its airbags nationwide, Honda Motor Co Ltd told lawmakers on Wednesday that it would take that action on its own and use replacements from other suppliers if necessary. (nyti.ms/1zmeaLS)

* The Federal Reserve says that more than 30 percent of Americans report irregular incomes that sabotage efforts to budget and save. Unreliable work hours are cited most often. (nyti.ms/1vmzHoL)

* In a spellbinding letter to Jim Cramer, activist investor J. Carlo Cannell urged him to cut his pay 70 percent, resign from CNBC and direct his energy to "helping your fellow shareholders crawl back from Hades." (nyti.ms/12oiEq5)

* Sony Pictures Entertainment and the FBI were seeking more information about an attack that crippled Sony's computer systems - including whether North Korea, or perhaps a former employee, was responsible. (nyti.ms/1tPqrnD)

* An increasing number of borrowers are falling behind on their car payments, even as the total amount of outstanding debt reaches new heights, according to the latest report by Experian, the credit and research firm. In a presentation, Experian said the balance of loans that were 60 days delinquent increased 27 percent, to roughly $4 billion, in the third quarter from a year earlier. (nyti.ms/1w33xjK)

* A Supreme Court argument in a pregnancy discrimination case against United Parcel Services Inc had, for the most part, the arid quality of a logic problem, with the justices wrestling with an ambiguous federal law. But near the end of the hour-long argument, Justice Elena Kagan confronted a lawyer for UPS. (nyti.ms/1yRhgZ9)