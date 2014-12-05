PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 5

Dec 5 The following are the top stories on the
* George Osborne, Britain's chancellor of the Exchequer,
said starting in April, banks will be able to apply only 50
percent of their profits against past losses to calculate their
tax bill, rather than all of their profits. Over five years, the
measure is expected to generate 3.5 billion pounds, or $5.5
billion, Treasury documents said. (nyti.ms/1Aq3T22)
* Uber Technologies Inc has closed a new $1.2 billion round
of financing on Thursday, with investors valuing the company at
a staggering $40 billion. (nyti.ms/1tW81kW)
* Sky Plc, the British satellite-television
operator, said it had agreed to sell a controlling stake in its
online gambling business to funds advised by the private equity
firm CVC Capital Partners in a deal valuing the
business at up to 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion). (nyti.ms/12qYr2U)
* The Brazilian investment firm Bozano Investimentos has
raised a new 800 million reals ($309 million) private equity
fund focused on the education sector, in another indication that
some investors are looking beyond the country's current economic
travails. (nyti.ms/1zrZb31)
* Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Brookfield Property
Partners LP said they have made their final offer to
acquire Songbird Estates Plc, which has a controlling
stake in the Canary Wharf Group, at 2.6 billion pounds, or about
$4 billion. (nyti.ms/1CKZj3s)
* Europe's antitrust watchdog has opened an investigation
into the proposed $4.1 billion acquisition of the Spanish cable
provider Jazztel Plc by the French telecom giant Orange
SA. (nyti.ms/1s13deA)
* Unilever Plc said on Thursday that it planned to
separate its North American and European spreads business, which
includes Flora and Bertolli margarine, into a standalone company
in hopes of improving its performance. (nyti.ms/1Aq8yB2)
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
