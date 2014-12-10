PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* DreamWorks Animation said on Tuesday that it would introduce a television network in 19 Asian territories, including South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. (nyti.ms/1AdwTtl)

* Citigroup Inc gave investors a taste of its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, detailing an expected $2.7 billion legal charge related to multiple investigations facing the bank. (nyti.ms/1sbhiM1)

* The board overseeing a $7 billion nationwide public-safety communications network paid "no systematic attention to potential conflicts of interest" among its members, several of whom have financial ties to the telecommunications industry, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Commerce Department's inspector general. Members of the board of FirstNet, as the network is known, did not file timely public financial disclosure reports, the report said. (nyti.ms/1yxIypG)

* The Federal Reserve, fearing complacency six years after the financial crisis, moved on Tuesday to preserve the efforts that have strengthened large banks. The Fed proposed a rule that would increase capital requirements for the nation's eight largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (nyti.ms/1wZsUTD)

* North Dakota regulators on Tuesday ordered producers pumping oil from the Bakken shale field to begin removing flammable natural gas liquids from their product before shipment in an effort to prevent deadly explosions involving trains. (nyti.ms/1sbuT6d)