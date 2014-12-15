PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sony Pictures Entertainment has warned media outlets
against using the mountains of corporate data revealed by
hackers who raided the studio's computer systems in an attack
that became public last month. (nyti.ms/1DyrjYw)
* Armed police officers have surrounded a cafe in Sydney
after one or more gunmen took hostages and displayed a black
flag with Arabic script. (nyti.ms/1vPOtPW)
* A new bonanza of resources could improve Israel's ties
with Egypt, Jordan and even the Palestinian Authority. The
linchpin of this diplomatic push: a Texas oil company. (nyti.ms/1uKvBTl)
* Top officials from nearly 200 nations have agreed to the
first deal committing every country in the world to reducing the
fossil fuel emissions that cause global warming. (nyti.ms/1wxCI4l)
* The Italian fashion house Gucci which is among luxury
brands struggling to cope with an uncertain global economy as
tastes change and smaller rivals gain, has announced the
departure of its creative and business heads. (nyti.ms/1zTg7BF)
* A dispute between China and South Korea scuttled a deal
that would have reduced global tariffs on $1 trillion in
information technology goods. (nyti.ms/1yPTyKg)
* The swoon in oil prices has led to a steep decline in
equities, as investors feared that the declining energy demand
meant that the global economy was slowing. (nyti.ms/12QKGLr)
* A local judge in Paris has decided not to ban the low-cost
service of the American ride-booking company Uber, which has
increasingly faced a global backlash against its mobile
application-based business. (nyti.ms/1vPU34U)
* The American benchmark price for crude oil has broken the
symbolically important $60 a barrel mark for the first time in
over five years, underscoring a remarkable drop of over 40
percent since early June. (nyti.ms/1DyyM9O)
* The Bank of England has announced a sweeping set of
changes to increase transparency in how it operates and how it
discloses the decisions it makes. (nyti.ms/1BFRw2x)
* Private equity firm Permira, which acquired the German
fashion brand Hugo Boss AG in 2007, plans to sell 4.9
million shares in a private placement, representing a 7 percent
stake. It will be left with a 32 percent stake. (nyti.ms/1AaOa6E)
* Banks have showed only moderate interest in a second round
of cheap loans that the European Central Bank is offering in
hopes of restoring commercial bank lending and combating low
inflation. (nyti.ms/1wmKa2l)
* Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate in
an effort to curb inflation and slow the plunge of the ruble. (nyti.ms/1IRjwFk)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)