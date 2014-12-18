PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 18

Dec 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Russia's finance ministry said it was prepared to sell as much as $7 billion of its foreign currency reserves to support the rouble, which an official called "extremely undervalued." (nyti.ms/1AJsZIZ)

* The turmoil in the Russian economy appears to be encouraging Moscow to seek compromise in the crisis over Ukraine, although President Vladimir V. Putin has proved so erratic in past months that Western leaders are wary of proclaiming progress, officials and analysts said. (nyti.ms/1DQ2F5C)

* President Obama ordered the restoration of full diplomatic relations with Cuba and the opening of an embassy in Havana for the first time in more than a half-century as he vowed to "cut loose the shackles of the past" and sweep aside one of the last vestiges of the Cold War. (nyti.ms/1r1y92X)

* American officials have concluded that North Korea was "centrally involved" in the hacking of Sony Pictures computers, even as the studio canceled the release of a far-fetched comedy about the assassination of the North's leader that is believed to have led to the cyberattack. (nyti.ms/1wjKSyL)

* Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped plans for its Christmas Day release of "The Interview," a movie that depicts the assassination of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, after receiving a terror threat against theaters. (nyti.ms/1x18Gtg)

* While declaring that budget rules "are made for everybody," the European Union's economic policy chief says that "sanctions are always a failure" as they only make the target country "feel stigmatized and create a backlash in public opinion." (nyti.ms/1zwFVDM)

* The Obama administration, seeking to cut off the flow of oil to the government of President Bashar al-Assad, imposed penalties on five people and six companies it said were defying American sanctions and helping Syria's government attack its own citizens. (nyti.ms/1xrTTYi)

* Janet L. Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said that the Fed still expected to start raising interest rates next year, but that it would wait patiently for the right time and did not expect to begin any earlier than late April. (nyti.ms/13AHnZO)

* A former Countrywide Financial executive who became a whistle-blower is collecting more than $57 million for helping federal prosecutors force Bank of America Corp to pay a record $16.65 billion penalty in connection with its role in churning out shoddy mortgage and related securities before the financial crisis. (nyti.ms/1xrU2ef)

* The British government said it planned to further reduce its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc through a measured sale of a portion of its holdings over the next six months. (nyti.ms/1J66sMv) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)