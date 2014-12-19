PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 19

Dec 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Within hours of President Obama's historic move to restore
full diplomatic relations with Cuba, companies in the United
States are already developing strategies to introduce their
products and services to a market they have not been in for the
better part of 50 years - if ever. (nyti.ms/1AlCu2O)
* Switzerland is introducing a negative interest rate on
deposits held by lenders at its central bank, moving to hold
down the value of the Swiss franc amid turmoil in global
currency markets and expectations that deflation is at hand. (nyti.ms/1zCKcEG)
* The European Union announced new sanctions over
Ukraine on Thursday, outlawing European investment in Crimea,
the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in March, as leaders
of the 28-nation bloc gathered in Brussels to review their
strategy toward Russia. (nyti.ms/1uYtB97)
* A White House official said the administration was
considering a "proportional response" against those who hacked
into Sony Pictures computers, a retaliation that could thrust
the United States into a direct confrontation with North Korea.
(nyti.ms/1sF66lr)
* A European Union investigation into possible
price fixing by Europe's largest truck manufacturers appeared to
be gathering momentum after Daimler of Germany said
it had set aside 600 million euros to cover possible costs
resulting from the inquiry. (nyti.ms/1wRxT69)
* Under pressure from regulators, Ford Motor Co is
expanding nationwide the recall of vehicles with airbags
manufactured by the Japanese supplier Takata Corp, the
automaker said. (nyti.ms/1DQYcjh)
* The private equity firm Westbrook Partners has thrown in
the towel and says it will sell the New Era Estate, a London
housing block whose tenants protested its plans to raise rents.
(nyti.ms/13jhFs4)
* Ally Financial Inc said it had received a Justice
Department subpoena as part of an investigation "related to
subprime automotive finance and related securitization
activities." (nyti.ms/1sNaYuG)
* Xerox Corp has agreed to sell its information
technology outsourcing business to Atos, the French
technology company, for just over $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1wpZaOm)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc named John E. Waldron as
one of its co-heads of investment banking, succeeding John S.
Weinberg, a vice chairman and a member of one of the firm's most
prominent families. (nyti.ms/1AN8meT)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)