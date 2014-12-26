PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 26

Dec 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The mysterious murder of a top executive is one of many troubles that have shaken Doral Financial Corp and unnerved investors. (nyti.ms/13IbxtF)

* "The Interview" improbably became a symbol of free speech over the last week as hackers first managed to get it withdrawn from theaters and then, after a groundswell of support for releasing it that reached the White House, watched it open after all. (nyti.ms/1wM6jsJ)

* The Environmental Protection Agency is trying to complete a regulation governing emissions from power sources, and a formula for how to treat nuclear plants is proving contentious. (nyti.ms/1H1ccF9)

* With a crackdown on payday lenders, subprime borrowers are increasingly using auto title loans, whose high interest rates can lead to repossession and financial ruin. (nyti.ms/13ykci2)

* Security researchers are increasingly voicing doubts about the United States government assertions that North Korea was behind the attack on Sony Corp's computer network. (nyti.ms/1vutbZa)

* With the help of the technology giants Google and Microsoft, Sony Pictures began distributing "The Interview" online Wednesday after a terror threat led the major theater chains to cancel the film's release. Among the Internet services that offered the film were the Google Play store, Google's YouTube and Microsoft's Xbox Video. (nyti.ms/1zXdYnG)

* Leading business schools are breaking from traditional approaches and picking up the digital-age arts of speed and constant experimentation. Business plan competitions have become common. Students' ideas usually have a digital component - websites, smartphone apps or sensor data. Innovation and entrepreneurship centers have proliferated. Dual-degree programs, with a science or engineering degree added to an MBA, are increasing.