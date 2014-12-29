PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Japanese technology company Mixi, once the dominant social network in its consummately internet-connected home market, is rewriting the ending to its story, thanks to a striking act of self-reinvention. Abandoned by most of its users and investors a year ago, Mixi has come storming back in a new field: mobile video gaming. (nyti.ms/1y0nzfj)

* On the New Year's Day, the digital scrapbook Pinterest will start selling ads to marketers, competing with Google , Twitter and Facebook for ad revenue from the biggest consumer brands. (nyti.ms/1CPe6Jo)

* Tex G. Hall, a tribal chief connected to the oil industry, has pushed profits on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. But charges of murder for hire against an associate and accusations of corruption have upended business as usual. (nyti.ms/1ru9p3H)

* The Sony Corp's PlayStation Network had connection problems for a fourth day since hackers attacked the video game network, and the company said on Sunday that service was gradually being restored. (nyti.ms/1vCsahS)