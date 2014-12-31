PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 31

Dec 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Interviews suggest that Sony - slow to realize the depths of its peril - let its troubles deepen by mounting a public defense only after enormous damage had been done. (nyti.ms/1vFnp79)

* Spurred by a decade-old ignition-switch defect in millions of General Motors vehicles, the auto industry this year has issued more recalls involving old models - those made five or more years ago - than ever before, an analysis of federal recall records by the newspaper shows. (nyti.ms/1x2YGhy)

* Michael Froman, the United States trade representative, is confident he can persuade Congress to approve a long-pending trade agreement that encompasses 12 countries. (nyti.ms/1wzPrQA)

* A team of curators for the Snapchat app, whose messages are meant to disappear after a period of time, will compile photos and videos from users at celebrations this New Year's Eve in cities around the world to create a documentary like presentation. (nyti.ms/1BlEaHX)