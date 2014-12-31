PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 31

Dec 31 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Interviews suggest that Sony - slow to realize the depths
of its peril - let its troubles deepen by mounting a public
defense only after enormous damage had been done. (nyti.ms/1vFnp79)
* Spurred by a decade-old ignition-switch defect in millions
of General Motors vehicles, the auto industry this year
has issued more recalls involving old models - those made five
or more years ago - than ever before, an analysis of federal
recall records by the newspaper shows. (nyti.ms/1x2YGhy)
* Michael Froman, the United States trade representative, is
confident he can persuade Congress to approve a long-pending
trade agreement that encompasses 12 countries. (nyti.ms/1wzPrQA)
* A team of curators for the Snapchat app, whose messages
are meant to disappear after a period of time, will compile
photos and videos from users at celebrations this New Year's Eve
in cities around the world to create a documentary like
presentation. (nyti.ms/1BlEaHX)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)