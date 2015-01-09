PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Trian Fund, investment firm run by activist investor Nelson Peltz and one of DuPont's largest shareholders, announced on Thursday that it had nominated four directors to the board, escalating its campaign to break up the $67.5 billion chemical maker. (nyti.ms/1x1ALKg)

* New York's state attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, was expected to reach a settlement on Friday with a debt buyer, the Encore Capital Group, over concerns that the company filed thousands of flawed debt collection lawsuits against state residents, according to several people familiar with the matter. The settlement requires Encore to pay a $675,000 penalty and vacate more than 4,500 court judgments against borrowers. (nyti.ms/1xX7wPX)

* Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday that it was cutting 1,600 to 1,800 jobs globally as part of $3 billion in costs it hopes to pare over the next several years. The company said in the fall that it would cut jobs but did not say how many until Thursday. (nyti.ms/1wAsf67)

* The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has fined Honda Motor Co a record $70 million for grossly underreporting fatal accidents and injuries to the government, regulators said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1IxmuMk) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)