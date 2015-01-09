PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trian Fund, investment firm run by activist investor
Nelson Peltz and one of DuPont's largest shareholders,
announced on Thursday that it had nominated four directors to
the board, escalating its campaign to break up the $67.5 billion
chemical maker. (nyti.ms/1x1ALKg)
* New York's state attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, was
expected to reach a settlement on Friday with a debt buyer, the
Encore Capital Group, over concerns that the company
filed thousands of flawed debt collection lawsuits against state
residents, according to several people familiar with the matter.
The settlement requires Encore to pay a $675,000 penalty and
vacate more than 4,500 court judgments against borrowers. (nyti.ms/1xX7wPX)
* Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday that it was cutting
1,600 to 1,800 jobs globally as part of $3 billion in costs it
hopes to pare over the next several years. The company said in
the fall that it would cut jobs but did not say how many until
Thursday. (nyti.ms/1wAsf67)
* The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration
has fined Honda Motor Co a record $70 million for
grossly underreporting fatal accidents and injuries to the
government, regulators said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1IxmuMk)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)