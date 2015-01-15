PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general, intends on Thursday to propose a bill that would expand his state's definition of what constitutes the type of private information whose breach would mandate a disclosure to include email addresses and passwords. Companies would be required to keep this data secure and notify consumers and employees in the event of a cyberattack or other data breach involving that information. (nyti.ms/1ASq8i5)

* U.S. President Barack Obama announced executive actions on Wednesday to expand high-speed Internet access and make it more affordable, including an effort to spur the creation of municipal broadband networks that could challenge the nation's large telecommunications companies. (nyti.ms/1DHzxwq)

* A group of state attorneys general who are investigating a computer systems breach last summer at JPMorgan Chase & Co , which potentially exposed some information for 83 million consumers and small businesses, wants the bank to explain how it can be certain no sensitive information was compromised. (nyti.ms/1IzSdhz)

* Family Dollar Stores Inc should go ahead and sell itself to Dollar Tree Inc despite a higher offer from Dollar General Corp, a major shareholder advisory group said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1wcXao1)

* Barclays Plc said on Wednesday that it had appointed Jonathan Moulds, the former head of Europe for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to the recently created position of group chief operating officer. (nyti.ms/1yfLiHF)

* A court opinion issued on Wednesday makes it all but certain that the European Central Bank will announce a major round of economic stimulus next week, after months of contentious internal debate. (nyti.ms/1C31uNp)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)