PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 16

Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
issued a report on Thursday that downgraded demand for its crude
for 2015, while also predicting slower oil-production growth in
the United States. (nyti.ms/1yq52qv)
* UBS AG has agreed to pay $14.5 million to settle
accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that a
subsidiary violated federal securities laws in its operation of
a private stock trading system known as a dark pool. (nyti.ms/1y468JB)
* The casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp was
locked in a bitter standoff with some creditors on Thursday
after it put its largest unit into bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/1wfqutZ)
* Foreign currency traders around the world are coming under
pressure following the Switzerland central bank's surprise
decision on Thursday to remove the cap on its currency. (nyti.ms/1u81Zoz)
* The months-long race for Family Dollar Stores Inc
appeared near an end on Thursday, as Dollar General Corp
pleaded for more time to complete its $9.1 billion hostile
takeover bid amid steep regulatory hurdles. (nyti.ms/1CtYsA2)
* Less than two years after opening in Canada, Target Corp
conceded defeat on Thursday and said it would shutter
its 133 stores, bringing an infamously ill-managed northward
foray by the American retail giant to an abrupt end. (nyti.ms/1y2iim6)
* A federal judge will hold BP Plc responsible for
spilling 3.19 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico in
the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster - a finding that could lead
to a penalty of nearly $14 billion. (nyti.ms/15aHnA3)
* Bombardier Inc, the Canadian aerospace and
railway equipment maker, said on Thursday that it would lay off
about 1,000 employees and post a $1.4 billion write-down as a
result of its decision to suspend development of the Learjet 85
business aircraft. (nyti.ms/1AWMFdy)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)