PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16

* Federal authorities investigating the attack at JPMorgan
Chase & Co are increasingly confident that a criminal
case will be filed against the hackers in the coming months. Law
enforcement officials believe that several of the suspects are
"gettable," meaning that they live in a country with which the
United States has an extradition treaty. That would not include
* Federal Highway Administration, the federal agency charged
with investigating a potentially dangerous guardrail, defended
its methods of analysis, after it was criticized for giving a
guardrail a passing grade in a crash test despite severe damage
* A new class of experimental cholesterol drugs might
sharply reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes,
researchers reported on Sunday, citing what they described as
preliminary evidence. The drugs, one being developed by Amgen
Inc and the other by Sanofi SA and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals, are already known to sharply reduce
* Facebook Inc, the world's largest social network,
is releasing data to help users better understand what is
allowed on the service, and is also issuing a report on
