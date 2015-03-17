PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories on
* Blackstone Group said it had purchased the Willis
Tower in Chicago, the second-tallest building in the United
States, for about $1.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1DuXRSY)
* Pinterest, an online scrapbooking service, disclosed on
Monday that it raised about $367 million in a new round of
financing from new and existing investors. (nyti.ms/18Aj1S3)
* In a petition to the Federal Communications Commission,
nine broadcasters, including major ones like iHeartMedia, Cox,
Emmis Communications and Entercom, requested a waiver
to longstanding requirements that stations say on the air when a
sponsor or promoter has paid for a piece of programming, like a
song. (nyti.ms/1LlJVyW)
* Oil prices fell to six-year lows on Monday in the face of
concerns that a glut in the United States was outpacing already
brimming storage facilities. Additionally, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries published a report suggesting
that the cartel remained reluctant to intervene to prop up
prices. (nyti.ms/1FsPpm4)
