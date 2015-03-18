PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Top officials from Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on
Tuesday praised the virtues of open-skies agreements between
countries, saying passengers had benefited from more
competition, better service and lower fares. They shot back at
American rivals who had accused them of unfair competition,
saying attempts to review the agreements amounted to
protectionist measures by United States carriers.(nyti.ms/1EuKvnl)
* Facebook Inc, the social networking company,
announced Tuesday that American users of its Messenger app would
be able to link their debit cards to the service and use it to
message money to one another just as easily as they send a
snapshot or text. (nyti.ms/1GTgQEl)
* Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had formed a
partnership with another Japanese company that specializes in
mobile games, DeNA, to develop games based on Nintendo
brands for smartphones and tablets. (nyti.ms/1Bwe4jI)
* Biomet disclosed on Tuesday that the Justice Department is
investigating whether the company helped bribe government
officials in Mexico and Brazil, a painful reminder of an earlier
bribery case it settled in 2012. (nyti.ms/1FyMFUG)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)