PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 19

* General Motors on Wednesday announced plans to largely withdraw from the Russian market by the end of the year, becoming the most prominent company to date to express a lack of confidence in the deeply troubled economy. (nyti.ms/1MPKlZB)

* Sony Corp introduced its PlayStation Vue web-based streaming TV service on Wednesday. The service offers a bundle of channels along with a personalized, searchable approach to watching live and on-demand television. (nyti.ms/19zI2ho)

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved to the verge of raising interest rates for the first time since the economy fell into recession more than seven years ago, even as officials suggested that the Fed might not pull the trigger until well into the second half of the year. (nyti.ms/1I0Pqxr)

* U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday denounced the Republicans' latest budget as stingy and shortsighted, taking them to task for proposing to cut domestic programs that he said would yield more jobs and economic benefits for working people who are struggling financially. (nyti.ms/1B35Gby)

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)