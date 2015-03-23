PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23

March 23 The following are the top stories on
* When Chelsea Clinton's husband, Marc Mezvinsky, co-founded
an investment firm, Clinton family friends took an interest,
illustrating how politics, family and finance can intersect. (nyti.ms/1Bn8QqQ)
* The Student Digital Privacy and Parental Rights Act would
place constraints on how education technology companies use or
disclose students' personal information. (nyti.ms/1B6x5uj)
* Apple Inc brass, including its chief, Tim Cook,
are throwing their weight behind the unauthorized biography of
Steve Jobs, which goes on sale Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1xrirle)
* Rolling Stone magazine plans to publish an external review
of a widely disputed article about a gang rape at the University
of Virginia "in the next couple of weeks," its managing editor,
Will Dana, said on Sunday. The 9,000-word article, which was
published in November, was based on the account of a female
student who described being sexually assaulted by seven men in a
dark room during a fraternity house party. (nyti.ms/1xS9xYC)
* Howard Schultz, the chief executive of Starbucks Corp
, said in a letter to employees on Sunday that baristas
would no longer be encouraged to write the phrase "Race
Together" on customers' coffee cups, drawing to a close a widely
derided component of the company's plan to promote a discussion
on racial issues. (nyti.ms/1EHQeGs)
* Some of the most expensive patients - so-called super
utilizers of hospital care - rack up costs for avoidable
reasons. Experiments across the country are trying to better
manage these cases. (nyti.ms/1HpMKMi)
