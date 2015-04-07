PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fraternity at the center of a retracted article by
Rolling Stone magazine that alleged a gang rape by its members
said it planned "to pursue all available legal action against
the magazine." (nyti.ms/1DWeS7V)
* A rebounding stock market in India is clearing the way for
private equity investors to pursue fresh opportunities. (nyti.ms/1DWep5A)
* To help their cash flows, food and packaged goods
companies are delaying payments to suppliers, a practice that at
one time signaled trouble. (nyti.ms/1CfuzkV)
* After a tough 2014 for Samsung Electronics,
the beleaguered South Korean manufacturer said it expected
earnings in the first quarter of 2015 to beat analyst forecasts,
in an early sign of a possible turnaround for the company. (nyti.ms/1Deof1P)
* Viacom Inc, the media conglomerate that owns
Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central, said on Monday that it
would take a pretax charge of about $785 million for the quarter
just ended in March, reflecting the write-down of
underperforming programming and job cuts. (nyti.ms/1y9Ye3N)
* The Weinstein Company is on the verge of selling its
growing television unit to Britain's ITV Studios for as much as
$950 million, following a monthslong search for a buyer, people
briefed on the possible sale said. (nyti.ms/1COk3o0)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)