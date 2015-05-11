PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 11

May 11 The following are the top stories on the
* The influence of the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund will be felt behind the scenes on
Monday, when finance ministers from Greece and other European
nations meet in their latest effort to break an impasse that is
paralyzing the Greek economy and frightening global markets. (nyti.ms/1cGMU5E)
* British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is
teaming up with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
to start a research institute and a company aimed at curing HIV
infection and AIDS.(nyti.ms/1IsvqqN)
* Broadcast and cable companies are asking marketers to open
their wallets at a time of great anxiety in the industry, when
TV ratings have collapsed and networks are fending off fierce
competition from digital outlets. (nyti.ms/1FeCpmF)
* China said on Sunday that it would cut benchmark interest
rates for the third time in five months. By reducing interest
rates, the government hopes to spur lending to businesses and
create more momentum for the economy, the world's second-largest
after the United States. (nyti.ms/1cGpVrx)
* The shrinking time between funding rounds shows how
Silicon Valley's current boom is not just about start-ups
reaching a high valuation but also about how fast they can pull
that off. After raising a total of more than $2 billion from
investors in June and December last year, Uber is now back for
another round. The ride-hailing company is in talks to raise
around $1.5 billion in financing, which could value it at $50
billion. (nyti.ms/1QzWgi1)
