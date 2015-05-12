PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Manhattan federal judge ruled that two banks misled
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in selling them mortgage bonds that
contained numerous errors and misrepresentations. The ruling
came in a closely watched case brought by the government against
Japanese bank Nomura Holdings and Royal Bank of
Scotland. (nyti.ms/1HdSyZW)
* Television networks are offering new data-driven products
to help advertisers reach targeted audiences even as they shift
to digital and social media. (nyti.ms/1F3npEY)
* JPMorgan Chase has hired a senior banker to lead
its effort to provide private financing for companies like hot
Silicon Valley start-ups, the bank said in an internal
memorandum on Monday. (nyti.ms/1zUS6NB)
* General Motors' compensation fund said it had
approved the 100th death claim tied to faulty ignition switches.
The toll far exceeds the 13 victims that GM had said last year
were the only known fatalities linked to ignitions that could
suddenly cut off engine power and disable airbags. (nyti.ms/1PfmoS9)
* The Obama administration on Monday gave conditional
approval to allow Shell to start drilling for oil off
the Alaskan coast this summer, a major victory for the petroleum
industry and a devastating blow to environmentalists. (nyti.ms/1Evhu9h)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)