PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 13

* Verizon Communications said it would buy AOL Inc for $4.4 billion - the deal is just the latest corporate reaction to a staggering shift in the way people across the globe get their news and entertainment. (nyti.ms/1IA1uaX)

* A vote halted consideration of legislation granting President Obama "fast track" power to complete a major trade accord with 11 nations in the Pacific Rim. (nyti.ms/1Hg5EG4)

* Investors are betting that a surge in international students will increase the imbalance in the supply and demand in student housing. Their bet is a simple one: As students from the world's growing middle and upper classes flock to London for higher education, the stark supply-demand imbalance in student housing will grow. (nyti.ms/1H2sFXy)

* Athens will repeatedly run an obstacle course to pay billions of euros in debts to creditors and to meet basic obligations like salaries and pensions. (nyti.ms/1cv4QQ8)

* General Electric's $13.5 billion planned acquisition of Alstom's energy business has hit a major snag, in the face of European Commission concerns that the deal would hurt competition in the market for heavy-duty gas turbines. The European Commission has asked GE for more information on the proposed agreement, adding to concerns that it is prepared to block it. (nyti.ms/1G4ZLdg) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)