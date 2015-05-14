PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Toyota and Nissan sharply escalated their recalls, adding 6.5 million vehicles worldwide to the 25 million already deemed to contain potentially dangerous components. At least six deaths and more than 100 injuries have been linked to the defect. (nyti.ms/1EGmE19)

* A stalwart of corporate America scored a victory against shareholder activism on Wednesday as DuPont defeated a corporate governance challenge by the billionaire Nelson Peltz. (nyti.ms/1cVQOrD)

* Verizon's deal to buy AOL for $4.4 billion barely registers on Verizon's balance sheet, and in purely financial terms it's nothing compared with Verizon's paying $130 billion last year to acquire all of Verizon Wireless. (nyti.ms/1bR4jXW)

* A small aboriginal community in British Columbia has rejected a $1 billion payment for a natural gas project offered by Malaysian-based Petronas, the latest setback for the Canadian energy industry's effort to bolster exports. (nyti.ms/1JJgNg4)

* The Justice Department is preparing to announce that Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and the Royal Bank of Scotland will collectively pay several billion dollars and plead guilty to criminal antitrust violations for rigging the price of foreign currencies, according to people briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1JJhvde) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)