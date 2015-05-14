PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Toyota and Nissan sharply escalated
their recalls, adding 6.5 million vehicles worldwide to the 25
million already deemed to contain potentially dangerous
components. At least six deaths and more than 100 injuries have
been linked to the defect. (nyti.ms/1EGmE19)
* A stalwart of corporate America scored a victory against
shareholder activism on Wednesday as DuPont defeated a
corporate governance challenge by the billionaire Nelson Peltz.
(nyti.ms/1cVQOrD)
* Verizon's deal to buy AOL for $4.4 billion
barely registers on Verizon's balance sheet, and in purely
financial terms it's nothing compared with Verizon's paying $130
billion last year to acquire all of Verizon Wireless. (nyti.ms/1bR4jXW)
* A small aboriginal community in British Columbia has
rejected a $1 billion payment for a natural gas project offered
by Malaysian-based Petronas, the latest setback for
the Canadian energy industry's effort to bolster exports. (nyti.ms/1JJgNg4)
* The Justice Department is preparing to announce that
Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and
the Royal Bank of Scotland will collectively pay several
billion dollars and plead guilty to criminal antitrust
violations for rigging the price of foreign currencies,
according to people briefed on the matter who spoke on the
condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1JJhvde)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)