PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 15

* The ruble has risen so robustly that the Russian central
bank on Thursday reversed a long-running policy of propping it
up. Under a new plan, the central bank will buy foreign
currencies to replenish its reserves, a move that will
effectively weaken the ruble. (nyti.ms/1cCod9V)
* A firm calling itself PTG Capital Partners disclosed on
Thursday in a regulatory filing that it had offered to buy
cosmetics company Avon Products for $18.75 a share. The
filing, from what was supposedly a British investment firm,
caused an immediate sensation after news wire services flashed
headlines of the offer to their trading customers. Shares of
Avon, which had opened the day's trading at $6.71, jumped by
more than $1. (nyti.ms/1K9pwLL)
* Bank of America Merill Lynch has set up a group to
help companies raise money through private fund-raising, the
investment bank announced in an internal memorandum on Thursday.
The banks said Sachin Aggarwal and Warren Fixmer will lead the
team. (nyti.ms/1bTs6qm)
* Pandora Media Inc will have to pay Broadcast Music
Inc 2.5 percent of its revenue, a United States district court
in Manhattan ruled, on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1IBFM81)
* In the latest volley in the music world's digital price
war, Rdio, which competes with both Spotify and Pandora,
has introduced a limited subscription version at $4 a month -
significantly lower than the industry's $10 default price. (nyti.ms/1K9r7Bq)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)