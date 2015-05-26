PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 26

May 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Charter Communications Inc is close to buying
Time Warner Cable Inc, and a deal could be announced as
soon as Tuesday, people close to the talks said. (nyti.ms/1J1jMlp)
* Similac's maker, the global health care company Abbott
Laboratories, said it would first offer a "non-G.M.O."
version of its best-selling Similac Advance, followed by a
non-G.M.O. version of Similac Sensitive. Depending on sales,
Abbott may offer other formulas free of such ingredients. (nyti.ms/1RiWudT)
* The investigation into the rigging of global benchmark
interest rates at last yields a trial, which may also prove a
measure of British controls on the finance industry. The British
authorities have charged Tom Hayes, a 35-year-old former trader
from Citigroup and UBS Group AG with eight
counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. (nyti.ms/1eriFAp)
* A ruling against pension cuts and political divisions have
made a dire situation worse for Illinois, as well as Chicago and
its schools, which face shortfalls of their own. The shortfalls
could potentially mean sharply higher taxes and cuts in
spending. (nyti.ms/1FMzBeQ)
* The European Court of Justice is expected to issue a
preliminary decision over whether Facebook Inc can
continue transferring data between Europe and the United States.
(nyti.ms/1HHark3)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)