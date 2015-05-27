PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories on the
* Criminals gained access to past tax returns of more than
100,000 people through an application on the Internal Revenue
Service's website and used personal information to claim $50
million in fraudulent refunds, the agency said (nyti.ms/1chFqoB)
* ReCode, the news website led by the veteran journalists
Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, is being acquired by Vox Media,
a deal that reflects the turmoil among digital organizations
focused on covering the tech industry. (nyti.ms/1RmtX6Z)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission had claimed that
Deutsche Bank AG "overstated" the value of a
multibillion-dollar portfolio of derivatives during the height
of the financial crisis. The bank, without admitting or denying
wrongdoing, agreed to pay a $55 million penalty to the S.E.C to
settle claims that its "inadequate internal accounting controls"
violated federal securities law. (nyti.ms/1etJHqX)
* Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking a lengthy
prison sentence for the creator of Silk Road, a once-thriving
website that allowed users to anonymously buy and sell heroin,
cocaine, LSD and other drugs online until it was shut down by
the authorities in 2013. (nyti.ms/1JVa30V)
* Accused of accounting tricks to defraud lenders, three
former executives of the law firm of Dewey & LeBoeuf instead
blamed "greedy" lawyers who took clients, hastening the firm's
demise. (nyti.ms/1F9KT8k)
