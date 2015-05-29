PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
* Google Inc is introducing several initiatives to highlight its inexpensive virtual reality viewer, including a partnership with GoPro Inc and plans to post virtual reality videos on YouTube. (nyti.ms/1BsZStp)
* The Federal Trade Commission announced that its seven-year lawsuit against Cephalon Inc, now owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, would be settled for $1.2 billion. The agency accused the company of illegally blocking generic competition to Provigil, a sleep-disorder drug. (nyti.ms/1HyIUvU)
* David Friehling, who worked for the Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff, won plaudits from federal prosecutors as a cooperating witness, and because of that he will not serve any time in prison for his role in the financial fraud, which lasted more than two decades. (nyti.ms/1cmxzWP)
* The Obama administration, aiming to keep a finicky, chickenlike bird called the greater sage grouse off the endangered species list, moved to limit petroleum drilling and other activities on some of its wide-ranging habitat in the American West. (nyti.ms/1Bt4obj)
* At least 20 companies have removed their ads from the TLC's popular reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after a report that one of its stars had been investigated on suspicion of molesting underage girls. (nyti.ms/1G5pgN4) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.