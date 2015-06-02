PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

June 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece is under mounting pressures from many sides, and European leaders hope to help his cash-starved country swiftly meet its financial obligations. (nyti.ms/1FqHfb9)

* A favorite of young drinkers, especially in Scotland, the English Abbey's Caffeinated Wine has been blamed for contributing to crime, and lawmakers are considering bans unless its contents are changed. (nyti.ms/1K5YG6l)

* Gaza's Hamas government quietly initiated new import fees in an effort to cover the salaries of some 40,000 employees, raising prices in already depressed markets. (nyti.ms/1FRszUX)

* The British government said it would extend a trading plan to sell down its stake in the Lloyds Banking Group and said it would offer some of its holdings to retail investors in the next year. (nyti.ms/1GQGWuE)

* Takata Corp is preparing for a congressional hearing on Tuesday where it will be asked about repairs for defective vehicles, and why it took so long to recall them. (nyti.ms/1FqK9wL)

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)