PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece is under mounting pressures from many sides, and European leaders hope to help his cash-starved country swiftly meet its financial obligations. (nyti.ms/1FqHfb9)
* A favorite of young drinkers, especially in Scotland, the English Abbey's Caffeinated Wine has been blamed for contributing to crime, and lawmakers are considering bans unless its contents are changed. (nyti.ms/1K5YG6l)
* Gaza's Hamas government quietly initiated new import fees in an effort to cover the salaries of some 40,000 employees, raising prices in already depressed markets. (nyti.ms/1FRszUX)
* The British government said it would extend a trading plan to sell down its stake in the Lloyds Banking Group and said it would offer some of its holdings to retail investors in the next year. (nyti.ms/1GQGWuE)
* Takata Corp is preparing for a congressional hearing on Tuesday where it will be asked about repairs for defective vehicles, and why it took so long to recall them. (nyti.ms/1FqK9wL)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.